Jan 11, 2022

Removing restrictions on exports, imports tops gov.'s agenda

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Mines and Mineral Processing Affairs said that main strategy of the government in the field of trade is to liberate import and export activities in the country.

Reza Mohtashamipour made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of inaugural ceremony of 5th International Exhibition of Supply Chain in tire & Rubber Industries, held at the venue of Tehran Olympic Hotel.

Lifting resitriction in the way of exports and exports has been put atop agenda of the ministry, he said, adding, "For this reason, giant steps have been taken by the ministry for spurring production and bossting production activities in the country."

According to the statistics, domestic tire manufacturing companies managed to produce 18,023,293 various types of tires for passenger cars (sedans), commercial, agricultural, road-construction and industrial vehicles in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22).

