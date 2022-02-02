In congratulatory message:

Raeisi hopes for expanding cooperation with China

President Raeisi congratulated President Xi on the arrival of the new Chinese year in a message, expressing hope that in light of mutual trust built between two nations, mutual cooperation will develop.

In a Tuesday message to congratulate the Chinese President Xi on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Iranian president expressed his satisfaction that the beginning of the new Chinese year marks the entrance of the bilateral relations between the two nations into their second half-century and the beginning of the implementation of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation program.

Iran wins UAE at WC qualifiers to remain top of its group

The national Iranian men's football team defeated the team of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in empty Tehran's Grand Azadi Stadium on Tuesday to remain top of Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers.

The Iranian football team won the UAE 1-0 while it could extend the lead by scoring more goals.

With this win, Iran remains at the top of Group Asian World Cup Qualifiers with 22 points.

Rev. anniv. rallies to be held in drive-in format: minister

Amid rising daily cases of the Covid-19 in Iran, the interior minister Ahmad Vahidi said Tuesday that drive-in rallies will be held to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

Omicron has risen in the country and one of the important factors behind this surge in the number of Omicron cases is the negligence of health-related instructions, according to the Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi on Tuesday.

Iran, Australia FMs discuss deepening relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne discussed expanding and deepening ties between the two countries as well as the regional and other international issues by phone.

Felicitating Australia's National Day to the Australian Foreign Minister and the country's people, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the half-century history of friendly relations between Iran and Australia, saying that the presence of the highly educated Iranian community in Australia has built a cultural bridge between the two countries.

APC nominates 2 Iranians for Best Male and Female awards

Two Iranian para athletes Tokyo Paralympics medalists Ruhollah Rostami and Hashemiyeh Motaghian Moavi have been nominated for the Best Male and Female Athlete respectively at the Asian Awards 2021.

The upcoming Asian Awards 2021 were organized by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

US lifts sanctions on an Iranian-linked tanker

The United States has lifted the sanctions on a Liberian tanker that had been sanctioned under the pretext of transporting Iranian oil.

Issuing a statement, the United States Department of the Treasury announced that it had removed the Liberian-flagged tanker VLCC Oman Pride, which had recently been placed on the sanctions list under the pretext of carrying Iranian oil, from the list of sanction programs.

Raeisi condoles Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani's passing

In a message offering condolences over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, President Ebrahim Raeisi said tha the Grand Ayatollah was actively present in the stronghold of the Islamic Revolution.

President Ebrahim Raeisi's message of condolence ver the passing of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani reads that "The demise of the top Shiite authority, Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, caused great sorrow and grief."

Magnitude 3.3 shakes southwestern Iran

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 13 km struck Fars province in southwestern Iran.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the 3.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:35 p.m. local time on Tuesday near the cities of Nowdan and Kazerun in Fars province at a depth of 13 kilometers.

Iran oil tanker to discharge 2 mln barrels in Venezuela

An Iranian oil tanker carrying condensate will discharge 2 million barrels in Venezuela.

An Iranian supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of condensate this week began discharging at Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA's main oil port, according to a company document and tanker tracking services, Reuters reported.

