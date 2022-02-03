Raeisi to Kazakh president:

Any foreign intervention challenges regional stability

President Raeisi expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of economic and trade relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, hoping for a big step to enhance the level of bilateral economic ties.

In a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday afternoon, Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi considered security, stability and tranquility of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Kazakhstan as important for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We support peace and stability in the region," Raeisi added.

Iranian, Qatari diplomats discuss Afghanistan in Doha meeting

Iranian president special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi held a meeting with Qatari special envoy for Afghanistan in Doha on Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues revolving around the impoverished country.

Iran detains key member of "Thunder" terror group

Iranian intelligence forces have arrested a key member of the adversary Todar (Thudar) terrorist group.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said the second-in-command of the adversary Tondar (Thudar) terrorist group was arrested by the intelligence forces recently.

American analyst:

Islamic Rev. existential threat to Zionism's New World Order

Stating that Islamic Revolution was viewed as an existential threat to Zionism's New World Order, Glenn said that it is for this reason the Zionist Lobby in the US utilized its strength in waging an economic war against Iran.

Between January 1978 and February 11, 1979, the Muslim revolutionary people of Iran, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Revolution, voiced their oppositions against the secular and US-backed rule of Mohamad Reza Shah.

Tajik Foreign Minister:

Iran, Tajikistan expansion of bilateral ties tangible

The Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin described the level of relations between the two countries as favorable, saying that the stepped-up Iran and Tajikistan bilateral cooperation in various fields is tangible.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin made the remarks on Iran-Tajikistan relations while speaking in a press conference in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

Iran calls for acceleration of ECO gate project

In the 11th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) transport ministerial meeting which is hosted by Turkey, the ECO member states emphasized promoting ECO's intra-regional and inter-regional connectivity.

Iran Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Rostam Ghasemi, in his speech at this meeting, pointed to the necessity of improving economic development in the ECO region through infrastructural development, updating trade and transit procedures, and increasing traffic.

MP:

Main issues remain in Vienna talks despite positive process

Despite the positive and forward-looking negotiation process, there are still important issues that need to be negotiated and agreed upon, said the Spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Iran football climbs one place in new world rankings

Iran’s national men's football team, while keeping its first place in Asia football ranking, has moved up to 20th place in a credible football ranking, up one spot since the last FIFA ranking.

The Footyrankings website has announced its world ranking for the national men's football team according to which the national Iranian men's football team has ranked 20th in the world, climbing up one place in the world since the last FIFA rankings released in December.

Raeisi:

Iran's maximum resistance triumphed over US maximum pressure

Referring to the US officials' remarks about their failure in maximum pressure policy against Iran, President Raeisi said that it shows that the maximum resistance of Iranians has triumphed over the US maximum pressure.

Speaking on Wednesday morning in the ceremony of renewing allegiance to the great founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the days of the 10-Day Dawn celebration and the victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying, "Trusting in God and involving people were two important principles in the peaceful movement of the great Imam and the interpretation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to religious democracy is the expression of the fact that people are central to the Islamic system."

