Consultations on establishing Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari has said that negotiations for the conclusion of the "Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor Agreement" are underway.

Dual meet between Iran, US wrestling teams cancelled

A friendly match between Iran and the US wrestling teams was called off, the Iranian wrestling federation announced.

The US state department has not granted visas to the head of Iran wrestling federation Alireza Dabir and five other team’s members, the federation said in a statement on Thursday, according to Tehran Times.

Iranian, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

The two foreign ministers of Iran and Japan held a phone call on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Iran’s Foreign Minister has held a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi over bilateral ties and regional as well as international developments.

In the phone call, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Hayashi on his appointment as Japan’s foreign minister and conveyed the greetings of Iran’s president to the high-ranking Japanese officials. The Iranian foreign minister also thanked Japan for its humanitarian assistance in the fight against Covid-19. Amir-Abdollahian referred to the presence of four million Afghan refugees in Iran, saying “Fortunately, two and a half million Afghan refugees have been vaccinated so far, and Iran is ready to send Japanese humanitarian aid to the Afghan people”.

Zionist regime threat to all countries, region: Iran FM

Iran's Foreign Minister told his Emirati counterpart that the presence of the Zionist regime in the region is a threat to all countries, adding that the continuation of the Yemeni war would be in the interest of nobody.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone talk with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss bilateral ties

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday held a phone talk with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on bilateral ties, regional issues, and the issues of mutual interest.

Wishing his Iraqi counterpart a speedy recovery from his Covid-19 illness, Amir-Abdollahian discussed regional issues with him during the phone call on Thursday.

Referring to the Yemeni crisis, the Iranian top diplomat mentioned that effort must be taken until the Yemeni war stops and the region reaches a stable condition.

