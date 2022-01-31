Saudi-led coalition fighters target three Yemeni provinces

Airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition still continue in various parts of Yemen, Almasirah reported.

In the latest attacks, the Al-Juba area in Ma’rib province was bombed five times by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets, the report added.

Also, Saudi fighter jets targeted “Raghwan” District in Ma’rib province three times.

Majzar District in Ma’rib province was also attacked twice.

In addition, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets targeted “Jabal Habashi” District in Taiz Province eight times.

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets also bombarded al-Matun and al-Maslub districts in Yemen’s Al-Jawf province four times.

