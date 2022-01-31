Several massive explosions heard in UAE's Abu Dhabi

Several massive explosions ring out across Abu Dhabi's skies shortly after Yemen's armed forces say they are about to announce a large-scale counteroffensive against the United Arab Emirates' economic arteries.

Sabereen News also announced the sound of terrible explosions in Abu Dhabi. Some other news sources have also reported that flights to two major airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been suspended.

Some intelligence and security sources also reported the activation of air defense systems in Abu Dhabi to counter targets in the sky.

The UAE Ministry of Defense later confirmed the attack. But it claimed that Ansarullah's attack did not cause any damage.

The UAE Ministry of Defense also claimed that the fired missile was intercepted and destroyed and that the remains of the ballistic missile fell outside the residential areas.

Sabereen News, however, reported that the missile hit a shipyard in the Musaffah district of Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Yemen's al-Masirah television network cited Brigadier General Yahya Saree, as saying that the "forces are to announce a large-scale military operation in the Emirati depth in the coming hours."

Confirming Saree's remarks, the alkhabaralyemeni.net news website said that the planned "unprecedented and destructive" counterblow was to target as many as 50 "sensitive spots" across the UAE.

The website, which was citing the "Military Information" department of Yemen's National Salvation Government in the capital Sana'a, reported that the retaliatory operation was to use as many as 300 drones, 50 ballistic missiles, and 46 cruise missiles.

The aircraft and the projectiles, it added, were to crush "the UAE's vital economic arteries."

The UAE is Saudi Arabia's main partner in a 2015-present war that Riyadh and its allies have been waging against its southern neighbor to change the impoverished country's ruling structure.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have in recent months gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in Yemen.

ZZ/5412928, PressTV