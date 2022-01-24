Multiple explosions sound off in Abu Dhabi (+VIDEO)

The UAE air defense systems in Abu Dhabi were activated after again detecting incoming hostile projectiles early Monday morning, Sputnik reported.

The UAE Defense Ministry has confirmed the thwarting of two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE capital city, according to Sputnik. No casualties have been reported.

At least four loud explosions were heard by witnesses in the city. At least one of the targets engaged by the Patriot Air Defense network is believed to have been a UAV equipped with an improvised explosive device.

Air traffic has been temporarily suspended in the surrounding area.

Last week's strike used a variety of missiles, as well as drones. The latter prompted the UAE's Interior Ministry to announce the mandated grounding of all commercial drones and light-sport aircraft.

The news comes as the Emirati media reported last Monday that Abu Dhabi had been targeted by drones after repeated warnings from Yemen to the UAE about not interfering in Yemen's internal affairs.

Ansarullah officials had previously warned that they would again target some places in Abu Dhabi and Dubai if Emirati fighter jets continued to attack the Yemeni people.

A spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces said in explanation of last Monday's attack on Abu Dhabi that the Quds-2 and Zolfaghar missiles and Samad-3 UAV were used in operation.

The media reported the explosion of three oil tankers in the Muṣaffah district in the UAE. The blast was followed by a large fire in the al-Muṣaffah area and parts of Abu Dhabi airport. Yemeni military struck areas deep inside the United Arab Emirates with 20 UAVs and 10 ballistic missiles.

ZZ/14001104000027