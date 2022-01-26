Pres. Raeisi:

Americans need to lift sanctions before call for direct talks

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said Tuesday that the United States has so far called for direct talks with Tehran so many times but the Americans need to remove sanctions before talk of direct negotiations.

Addressing the noble nation of the country in a live TV speech on Tuesday night, President Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that his administration is pursuing a balanced foreign policy in international ties with other countries.

Turning to the development of Iran’s relations with China and Russia, he said that his administration took giant strides in international policy but such policy has not been balanced in all areas.

Iran-Azerbaijan military cooperation to expand: Gen. Bagheri

Major General Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran said Tuesday that after the Azeri defense's minister's visit to Iran, the military relations between the two countries will expand considerably.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the comments on the sidelines of a meeting with Azerbaijan's defense minister Zakir Hasanov Zakir Hasanov in Tehran on Tuesday.

Taliban seeks to expand cooperation with Iran: minister

Taliban's Minister of Commerce and Industry thanked Iran for facilitating the diesel fuel exports to Afghanistan and called for expanding cooperationswith Iran.

Seyyed Hasan Mortazavi, Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan on Tuesday met with the Taliban's Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi in Kabul on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan finalizes joining Iran's Chabahar project

An Iranian official said Tuesday that a delegation from Uzbekistan visited the Iranian port city of Chabahar to finalize the joining of the Central Asian country to the Iranian mega project.

Behrooz Aghaei the director general of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan and Baluchistan Province in the southeast of Iran stated,” The Uzbek Economic Delegation consisting of the deputy minister of transport and the deputy minister of trade traveled to Chabahar to finalize their country’s joining the Chabahar project."

Bagheri Kani meets with EU, P4+1 envoys in Vienna

In continuation of Vienna talks on removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with representatives of European Union and P4+1 group of countries in Vienna on Tuesday evening.

Earlier today, the head of Iran delegation in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani held a bilateral talk with the Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday.

Bahman 22 rally to be held in Tehran this year

Head of Coordinating Council of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) of Tehran province announced that Bahman 22 rally will be held on Feb. 11, 2022 with the massive participation of people in the province.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohsen Mahmoudi said, “Given the existence of coronavirus condition, Bahman 22 rally will be held on Feb. 11 concurrent with performing Friday prayers in Tehran which will be followed with special ceremonies and programs.”

Iran-Russia-China coalition could be very painful for West

A possible coalition of Iran, Russia and China would be very painful for the West, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told reporters during his working visit to Russia’s North Caucasus region of North Ossetia.

"Naturally, the United States and the West, in general, are concerned about new coalitions, which are currently [being created] on the international arena. A coalition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China is an example of such strategic coalitions," the ambassador said on Monday, TASS news agency reported.

Gen. Bagheri:

Azerbaijan's territorial integrity important to Iran

Iran considers preserving the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan as it does with its own, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces said in a meeting with the visiting Azeri defense minister.

Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said in a meeting with Zakir Hasanov, the Defence Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

He expressed hope that Hasanov's visit to Iran will be a good opportunity to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in defense, technical and military issues.

Shamkhani:

There will be no need for more contacts with US in Vienna

According to Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), there will be no need for holding more contacts with the American delegation in the ongoing Vienna talks.

"Contact with the American delegation in Vienna has been through informal written exchanges, and there was no need and will be no need, for more contact, so far", Ali Shamkhani Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council tweeted.

Togo FM calls on Iranian companies to invest in his country

The Iranian Foreign Minister met with his Togo counterpart Robert Dussey and his accompanying delegation to exchange views on various issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

In a meeting with the visiting the Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted the importance of exchanges of visits by officials of the two countries in developing bilateral relations and the serious intention of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand all-out relations with African countries.

Raeisi-Putin meeting signals stronger ties: Iran envoy

The meeting between the presidents of Iran and Russia will help the ties between the countries to become stronger, said Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow.

The president of Iran visited Russia on January 19. That was the first time he met with Vladimir Putin since taking office. On January 20, Raeisi made a speech at the State Duma.

Iran women's futsal team trounces Kyrgyzstan again

The national Iranian women's futsal team defeated the team of Kyrgyzstan at the CAFA Women's Futsal Tournament once again on Tuesday after they crushed the same team in the same tournament On Monday.

The Iranian side won the central Asian country 10-0 in its first match that was held on Monday afternoon at the CAFA Women's Futsal Tournament.

