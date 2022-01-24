Leader receives group of Ahl al-Bayt eulogists

On the auspicious birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of eulogists on Sunday.

A group of Ahl al-Bayt eulogists met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday morning on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) daughter in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah.

Iran moves up one place in world futsal ranking

Futsal World Ranking has released its latest rankings of the national futsal teams in the world, according to which the national men's futsal team of Iran has improved its position.

In the last rankings which were released by the Futsal World Ranking in late December, Iran ranked 7th in the world.

Iran regains voting right at UN General Assembly: envoy

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations announced Iran’s voting right at the UN General Assembly has been restored after its membership dues were paid to the world body.

Iran's arrears have been paid to the United Nations and as soon as Iran’s debt of its membership fee at the UN is collected in New York, Iran’s voting rights should naturally resume on Monday of the current week, Takht-Ravanchi said.

Iranian women awarded in Japan Paralym Art World Cup 2021

Two Iranian mentally or physically handicapped women have received awards at the 2021 World Paralymart Festival of Japan.

The festival was held in Tokyo with the participation of artists from 40 countries including Iran, with the theme of "Smile" and the first prize of this festival was awarded to an Iranian talented artist by the name of Marzieh Hooshmand.

Iran’s exchanges with neighboring countries tripled: MP

The spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said Sun. that the country’s transactions with neighboring countries have tripled under the new administration.

The spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security Commission and Foreign Policy Commission Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the lawmaker held a meeting with the interior minister Ahmad Vahidi at the parliament.

Iran beaten by China at 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

The national women's football team suffered a heavy loss to the most decorated Asian team, China, in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup on Sunday.

The twentieth edition of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup kicked off on Thursday in India.

Iran exports over $3bn agricultural products in nine months

An official in the Ministry of Agriculture said that 6,263,000 tons of agricultural products, valued at $3.878 billion, were exported from the country in the first nine months of the current year (March 21-Dec. 22).

Mohammad Ghorbani, Deputy Ministry of Agricultural Jihad for Economic and Planning Affairs said on Sunday that $3.878 billion worth of agricultural products were exported from the country in this period.

