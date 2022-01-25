Iran FM expresses views on direct talks with US in Vienna

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said there have not been any direct talks with Washington in Vienna talks while saying that if the prospect of a good agreement looms, Iran will not ignore direct negotiations.

"If we reach a stage in the negotiation process where a good agreement is needed to have a dialogue with the United States, we will not ignore it," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on the final day of the Conference on Iran and Neighbors which ended in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Shamkhani stresses need for balanced foreign policy

Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that strategy of balancing foreign relations will be pursued with might.

In a tweet on Monday, Ali Shamkhani Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council criticized the previous administration's foreign policy under former President Hassan Rouhani for being too much focused on relations with Europe and wrote, “The strategy of balancing foreign relations will continue powerfully.”

Syrian FM hopes Vienna talks on Iran's sanctions successful

Syrian Foreign Minister expressed hope for the success of the ongoing talks in Vienna and appreciated Iran's support for the Syrian people.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad made the comments in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani in Damascus on Monday.

2 Iranian players test positive for Covid-19 before Iraq game

The national Iranian men's football team players Sardar Azmoun and Ahmad Nourollahi have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match against Iraq for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Jan. 27, 2022.

According to sports media reports, Sardar Azmoun and Ahmad Nourollahi will be barred from the match against Iraq for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Jan. 27, 2022 after they were reported to have tested positive for the Covid-19 on Monday.

Iran, P4+1 discuss drafting of Vienna talks' outcome document

According to Russia’s chief negotiator in Vienna talks, the representatives of Iran, Russia, China, and three European states discussed the drafting of an important part of an outcome document of the Vienna Talks on Monday.

"#Iran, #E3,#Russia and #China continued today the drafting of an important part of an outcome document of the #ViennaTalks", Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote in Monday tweet.

Iran not to accept any preconditions for Vienna talks

Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed that Iran has never accepted and will never accept any precondition for Vienna talks.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Iran handball qualifies for world cup

The national Iranian men's handball team defeated Kuwait at the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Monday to qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship.

The Iranian national handball team in its second match at the second stage of the Asian Men's Handball Championship played against the Kuwaiti national team and won 27-26.

Azerbaijani minister of defense due in Iran

Azerbaijan's defense minister Zakir Hasanov Zakir Hasanov will travel to the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh in a tweet announced that Zakir Hasanov will leave Azerbaijan for Iran on Tuesday.

Snooker player Vafaei becomes 1st Iranian to win tournament

Hossein Vafaei became the first Iranian player to win a ranking title, beating Mark Williams in the final of the Snooker Shoot-Out.

Vafaei won the one-frame final with a break of 71 and dedicated the victory to his late grandmother. "That is for you grandma," the 27-year-old told Eurosport, according to the Eurosport.

President Raeisi:

Tehran attaches great importance to relations with Africa

President Raeisi has met with new ambassadors of Algeria, Brunei, and Togo to receive their credentials.

In the meeting with the new ambassador of Algeria to Tehran, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with the North African country.

