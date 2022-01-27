President Raeisi to Azeri Defense minister:

Israel regime by no means can be a friend to Muslim nations

President Ebrahim Raeisi told visiting Azeri defense minister that Tehran-Baku relations are based on shared religious beliefs, adding that the Israeli regime is the enemy of humanity that cannot be a friend to Muslim states.

President Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with visiting Azerbaijan's defense minister Zakir Hasanov Zakir Hasanov and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran lead negotiator meets Ulyanov, Mora in Vienna

Top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held bilateral meetings with the Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov and EU's Mora as the diplomatic consultations in the Austrian capital on the removal of sanctions continue.

In the course of the Vienna talks, Iran's lead negotiator will hold a meeting with Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator of the Joint JCPOA Commission meetings after he met with Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian envoy to the talks on Wednesday.

Alireza Bigdeli appointed new deputy for consular affairs

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian appointed Mr. Alireza Bigdeli as Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian expatriates Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over 90,000 foreign students study in Iran: minister

The Iranian science minister Mohammad Ali Zolfigol has said that more than 90,000 foreign students are studying at the Iranian universities, exceeding the expectations.

Speaking to the Iranian media, the Iranian science minister Mohammad Ali Zolfigol said that 90,000 foreign students are studying at Iranian universities.

The US ‘hostage’ that turned out to be a spy

The lead US negotiator in Vienna has set a new precondition for making a deal with Iran, joining a propaganda campaign launched by former prisoners some of whom confessed to having spied for the US on Iran.

The negotiator, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, has acknowledged that the issue of four Iranian dual nationals held in Iran was separate from the talks underway in Vienna intended to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran to negate sanctions through diversifying trade partners

Emphasizing that there is no deadline for the Iranian delegation in Vienna, an Iranian lawmaker stressed that Iran is diversifying its trading partners, which has an important impact on the neutralization of sanctions.

Reaching a full agreement to remove the sanctions is on the agenda of the Iranian delegation in the ongoing Vienna talks, Abolfazl Amouei, member of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Tuesday.

Azeri envoy to Tehran:

Tehran, Baku military relations to be strengthened

Referring to the visit of the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan to Iran, the Azeri envoy to Tehran said that the bilateral military and military-technical relations of Tehran and Baku will certainly be strengthened.

"The visit of the Minister of Defense of #Azerbaijan to #Iran was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere", "Ali Alizada, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"The discussions and decisions made at the meetings will certainly strengthen bilateral military and military-technical relations between the two friendly countries of Iran and Azerbaijan", the Azeri envoy added.

Iran eliminated from 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

The national Iranian women's football team suffered a heavy defeat against Chinese Taipei to fail to advance from the group stage of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

This was Iran's second heavy defeat after the Iranian women lost 7-0.

Iran knows its rivals at VNL 2022

Iran’s National Men’s Volleyball Team has learned its rivals at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Iran’s National Men’s Volleyball Team will compete with 12 teams in three hosts countries of Brazil, Bulgaria and Russia in different stages of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Iranian President Raeisi felicitates India on National Day

In separate messages to the President and Prime Minister of India, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Indian Government and people on the National Day of the Republic of India.

Felicitating the National day of India, Raeisi in his message to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "As two countries with rich culture and ancient civilisations in Asia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India have always had excellent relations and will undoubtedly create a new page of relations in the present era with their past reserves."

Iran receives 2nd shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Poland

Iran received the second shipment of 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Polish Government on Tuesday.

On January 25th, 2022 the second shipment of 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the Polish Government to the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, reads the statement released by the Polish embassy in Tehran.

The shipment, assisted by the European Commission, is meant to support the vaccination campaign of Afghan refugees living in Iran.

Millions of under 12 Iranian to get COVID vaccine

Iran’s Ministry of Health Official Mohammad Mehdi Gooya announced that Iranian children of the age 9-12 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

After the vaccination of this group, the younger group will also be called to receive the vaccine, according to Gooya.

Ulyanov:

Russians more optimistic than Westerners in Vienna talks

Referring to the meeting of the US and P4+1 to assess the current state of Vienna talks, a Russian senior diplomat said that as always Russians were more optimistic while Western delegations were more skeptical.

"The JCPOA participants (without Iran) and the US met this evening to assess the current state of affairs at the Vienna talks", Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote in a late Tuesday tweet.

