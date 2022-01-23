Heads of 3 branches of Iranian gov. discuss Raeisi's visit

The heads of the three branches of the Iranian government held a meeting on Saturday afternoon, hosted and chaired by President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

The heads of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the Iranian government President Ebrahim Raeisi, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, respectively discussed and consulted on the most important issues of the country, including economic issues in a meeting hosted by the president.

According to the report by the Iranian Presidency, the three top officials had the economy on their agenda in today's meeting.

Iranian football star Azmoun joins German Bayer Leverkusen

Professional Iranian football player Sardar Azmoun has signed a contract with Germany's Bayer Leverkusen.

Sardar Azmoun has left Zenit St Petersburg for Germany's Bayer Leverkusen after signing a contract on Saturday afternoon.

No details of the contract have been revealed to the media yet.

Iran seeks long-term, all-out ties with Turkey: Raeisi

Presidents of Iran and Turkey discussed bilateral and regional relations and stressed the need to strengthen the level of cooperation and coordination between Tehran and Ankara in a phone conversation on Saturday afternoon.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday night in response to a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to the existing potential to develop Tehran-Ankara relations and cooperation in bilateral and regional fields, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran in relations and cooperation with Turkey has a long-term and comprehensive vision and we welcome planning for strategic cooperation with Turkey."

Raeisi stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries as the only way to achieve lasting security and stability in different parts of the region.

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss prospects for military cooperation

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani met and held talks with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tehran Ali Alizade on the military cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents’ special attention to the bilateral relations and hailed the close ties between the two countries.

They stressed the necessity of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in all fields as friendly and close neighbors. They touched upon issues of cooperation in military and military-technical fields.

The two sides also had a broad exchange of views on prospects for strengthening fruitful cooperation, as well as the organization of reciprocal visits, enhancing the exchange of information and implementation of joint projects.

Interim agreement not on Iran's agenda

n reaction to a foreign media claim that an interim agreement has been proposed in Vienna, a source close to the Iranian negotiating team said that such an agreement was not on the agenda of Iran.

A source close to the negotiating team rejected the news released by foreign media that an interim agreement has been proposed in Vienna.

An interim agreement has never been on Iran's agenda, and Iran will only accept a credible and lasting agreement, the source told the IRNA news agency on Saturday.

NBC in a report on Saturday claimed that Russia has offered Iran an interim nuclear deal to help revive the JCPOA.

Iran blasts Saudi-led coalition's air raids in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the recent airstrikes by the Saud-led coalition on residential and civilian areas in Yemen that killed and injured dozens of innocent people.

In a statement on Saturday, Khatibzadeh condemned the Saudi-led coalition for its recent deadly bombardment of residential and civilian areas in Yemen.

"The continuation of the coalition's military aggression against Yemen is taking place amid the silence and indifference of the international community," Khatibzade said.

