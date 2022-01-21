All Muslims must be sensitive to takfiri movement: Pres. Raeisi

Referring to the detriments of extremists to Islam, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran told the Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia that all Muslims must be sensitive to the takfiri movement.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with Rawil Gaynutdin, Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, Ebrahim Raiesi referred to the good relations between Iran and Russia, and said, "This trip will be a turning point in economic, political and especially cultural relations between the two countries".

Iran's Bagheri discuss with EU's Mora in bilateral meeting

Iranian top negotiator met with Enrique Mora, the EU Coordinator at the Vienna Talks aimed at removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

As talks are underway in Vienna between Iran and the P4 + 1 group to lift US sanctions against Iran, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri met with Enrique Mora, the EU Coordinator at the Vienna Talks.

Raeisi in State Duma:

Iran-Russia coop. in Syria strengthened regional security

The successful model of Iran-Russia cooperation in Syria guaranteed the independence of countries and strengthened regional security, the Iranian president said in the Russian Duma session on Thursday.

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss economic and trade cooperation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Kremlin.

Iran, Russia FMs discuss regional, bilateral issues in Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met his Russian counterpart in Moscow, and the two sides discussed the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is in Moscow as part of the first visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia met and held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday

Iran-China relationship in interest of region, whole world

The Iran-China relationship are in the interest of the region and the whole world, as they jointly confront unilateralism and Washington's policy of coercion in world, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson told Chinese source.

As their foreign ministers exchanged visits to deepen their partnership in the past year, Iran and China are now "facing a new horizon of cooperation," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

President Raeisi awarded honorary doctorate in Russia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi was awarded an honorary doctorate by Russia's state university.

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi, who is heading a delegation during his visit to Moscow, attended a Russian state university on Thursday.

President Raeisi leaves Moscow for Tehran

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran left Moscow late on Thursday, heading for Tehran after an official two-day visit to Russia.

During his visit to Moscow, the Iranian President met with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, and delivered a speech at the State Duma of Russia.

Khatibzadeh condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Lahore

Condemning the terrorist attack in Pakistan's Lahore, a senior Iranian diplomat stressed that such terrorist moves once again remind the need to fight terrorist groups in order to establish peace and tranquility in the region.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack in Lahore that killed and injured Pakistani citizens.

Raeisi-Putin meeting showed tightening bonds against US

Referring to the meeting of the Iranian and Russian presidents in the Kremlin on Wednesday, an American source said that this meeting demonstrated tightening bonds between Tehran and Moscow against Washington.

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi reminded his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that Tehran had been “resisting America for 40 years.”

FM Amir-Abdollahian to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

The foreign ministers of Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran will meet today in Moscow to discuss the promotion of economic projects.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is in Moscow as part of the first visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reported on Thursday.

Iran share in Russian market can definitely be improved

Emphasizing the need to reduce barriers to issuing export licenses, President Raeisi told Iranian traders residing in Russia that Iran's share in the Russian market can definitely be improved.

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss economic and trade cooperation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Kremlin.

