Coordination between Iran, Russia, China ‘at highest level’

Referring to the joint trilateral naval drill between Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean, the Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Commander said that cooperation and coordination of these three countries are at the 'highest level'.

Speaking on the sidelines of a trilateral Combined Naval Drill dubbed “Maritime Security Belt 2022” on Friday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy pointed to the extreme power of Iran, Russia and China in the international arena and said that these three countries are known as a naval power in the global level.

As a regional power, Iran’s Army Navy has had a serious and active presence in the region over the past decade and today all efforts of all three countries in the maritime field are based on ensuring maritime security and safety, Rear Admiral Irani emphasized.

Raeisi-Putin visit opportunity in interests of Iran, Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that meeting between President Raeisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin is an opportunity in line with preserving interests of two countries.

Referring to President Raeisi's visit to Moscow, he pointed out that welcoming President Raeisi by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the global coronavirus pandemic condition indicates the high significance of this historic visit made by President Raeisi to Moscow.

Pres. Raeisi visits flood-hit areas in Kerman

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Jiroft Airport, Kerman province, on Friday to follow up on the situation of flood-hit areas in the southeastern province.

President Raeisi, who was on a visit to the Russian capital Moscow, instructed his chief of staff to follow up on the latest flood situation in the south of Kerman province and to provide relief to the flood victims.

President Raeisi arrived at Jiroft airport to investigate the flood situation in southern Kerman province for himself on Friday and is scheduled to address people after visiting the flooded areas.

Senior cleric hails Raieisi's Russia visit, joint naval drill

Tehran Friday Prayers leader has attached great importance to the recent President Raeisi's visit to Russia as well as the combined drill kicked off today with the participation of Iran, China and Russian navies.

The interim Friday Prayers leader referred to president Raeisi's visit to Russia and its coincidence with the subsequent start of combined naval exercises of Iran, Russia and China navies in northern Indian Oceans, and said: "These events signal important changes in the future of the region and the world."

Iran beats S Arabia at 2022 Asian Handball C'ship

Iran defeated hosts Saudi Arabia 24-20 in Group B of the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Thursday.

It was Iran’s third win in the group. The Persians had defeated Australia and India in their past two matches. Iran will play Iraq on Saturday in Group II.

Iran, Russia set to boost strategic nuclear cooperation

AEOI spokesman says that Tehran and Moscow are in talks over the construction of new units at the Bushehr nuclear power plant to promote bilateral strategic cooperation in the field of energy and technology.

Kamalvandi said that nuclear cooperation was “one of the most strategic issues” on the agenda of the Wednesday meeting between Raeisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“The issue of the nuclear industry can be divided into two sections of energy-related and non-energy-related activities. In both fields, the relationship between the two countries is excellent. We are being supplied by … different types of radioisotopes which are used for medical purposes, industry, agriculture and other areas,” he said.

