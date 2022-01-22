2 marines killed, 17 injured in North Carolina rollover

The vehicle was carrying 19 Marines “to and from training locations” at the base as part of normal operations, 1st Lt. Kevin P. Stapleton, a 2nd MLG spokesman, told Marine Corps in a Thursday morning phone call, Marine Times has reported.

During the rollover 17 Marines were ejected from the back of the vehicle.

One Marine ejected from the vehicle was hit by another vehicle in the convoy, according to ABC News.

After the incident, 15 service were rushed the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, while two were flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, the 2nd MLG said in the press release.

KI/PR