US Marines arrive at Al Ghaydah Airport in E Yemen: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Informed sources reported the transfer of a number of US Marine forces to an international airport in the eastern Yemeni province of Al Mahrah in the past two days.

The sources reported the arrival of a number of US Marines at Al Ghaydah Airport in the eastern Yemeni province of Al Mahrah, according to Yemeni outlets.

Informed sources, without specifying the plane that transported the American forces to the airport, stated that the Marines entered the Al Ghaydah International Airport, which is controlled by the Saudi forces, in the last two days.

Late last January, joint US-British forces arrived at this airport in Al Mahrah.

