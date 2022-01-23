US navy claims stopped ship from Iran carrying fertilizer

The US navy said Sunday it had stopped a ship carrying 40 tons of fertilizer as it traveled from Iran.

The navy said it boarded and searched the ship.

A US guided-missile destroyer and patrol ship “interdicted the stateless vessel transiting from Iran...,” the Bahrain-based US 5th Fleet said, according to a report by the Saudi Al-Arabia TV website.

This is not the first time that the US and its alled-Arab states make claims against Iran accusing it of providing arms to the Yemeni Ansarullah movement. This is while they have laid a complete cblockade on Yemen that even the UN humanirtarian aid cannot reach the starving Yemeni people.

