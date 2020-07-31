1 Marine dead, 8 missing in training accident in California

Search and rescue efforts are still underway Friday morning for the eight missing individuals with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, CNN reported.

At least two others were injured in the accident, which occurred Thursday, and have been transported to Southern California hospitals, according to a news release from the US Marine Corps 1st Expeditionary Force.

One is in critical condition and the other is stable, according to the Marines.

The incident occurred during a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group routine training exercise in the vicinity of San Clemente Island, according to the Marines.

The incident began around 5:45 p.m. local time on Thursday when Marines in an amphibious assault vehicle, or AAV, reported they were taking on water. Sixteen people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. Eight people have been recovered.

