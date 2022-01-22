Yemeni Armed Forces advise foreign companies to leave UAE

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a statement issued on Friday recommended foreign companies to leave UAE, saying, "After today's catastrophes committed by the Saudi-American-Emirati coalition air force against our beloved nation, we advise foreign companies in the UAE to leave this country."

Saree called UAE insecure as long as its rulers continue military aggression against Yemen, adding that foreign companies have invested in a small insecure country.

Warplanes of the Saudi-led military coalition pounded a detention center in Saada in the early hours of Friday, killing at least 70 people and injuring some 140 others, with reports saying that the death toll is expected to rise since many of the wounded were seriously hurt.

On Friday evening, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN chief had condemned “the airstrikes launched earlier today by the Saudi-led coalition against a detention center in Saada city.”

Earlier, the Head of Yemen Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammad Ali al-Houthi in a tweet wrote, “If the defeated United States in Afghanistan supports the Saudi aggression coalition, we explicitly declare to the coalition that your defeat in Yemen will be heavier than the defeat of Americans in Afghanistan."

A senior official from Yemen’s popular Ansarullah Resistance movement said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) should brace for more stinging retaliatory strikes from Yemeni armed forces and their allies if Abu Dhabi does not end its involvement in the atrocious military aggression against the conflict-stricken Arab country.

“The UAE should expect more painful attacks if it does not stop attacking Yemen,” Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, told Qatari Al Jazeera television news network on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the resigned Yemeni president back to power.

