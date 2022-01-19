UAE fighters increase raids on Yemeni capital

Al-Masirah TV of Yemen reported that Emirati fighters affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition have bombed the Yemeni capital of Sanaa 12 times since this morning.

Moments after the news was released, Yemeni Ansarullah quoted a military intelligence source as saying that the number of airstrikes against Sanaa had risen to 15 during the mentioned period.

The news comes as fighter jets of the Saudi-led coalition launched the heaviest airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport and its surroundings on Wednesday.

Northern and eastern areas of Sanna, as well as the Sanhan district of this Yemeni province, came under the attack of the Emirati fighter jets.

