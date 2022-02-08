  1. World
Feb 8, 2022, 10:40 AM

5 civilians killed, wounded in Saudi attack on Yemen's Saada

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that a civilian was martyred and four others were wounded when Saudi military forces opened fire on Saada province in northern Yemen on Tuesday.

According to the report, Saudi military forces opened fire on commercial centers and civilian homes in Almuftah and Al-Raqo areas in the “Manbeh” border area, killing a Yemeni citizen and wounding four others, including an African immigrant.

Saudi military regularly targets Yemeni border villages with missile and artillery attacks which often result in martyrdom and wounding of civilians.

Almasirah also reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah 112 times over the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, the bombardment of different parts of Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition fighter jets still continues and these fighters have targeted provinces of Hajjah, Al-Jawf, Ma’rib, Sanaa and Saada.

