Iran blasts Saudi-led coalition's air raids in Yemen

In a statement on Saturday, Khatibzadeh condemned the Saudi-led coalition for its recent deadly bombardment of residential and civilian areas in Yemen.

"The continuation of the coalition's military aggression against Yemen is taking place amid the silence and indifference of the international community," Khatibzade said.

The spokesman added that arms sales are continuing to the aggressors with no limits, while the international community has adopted a biased approach and double standards in the face of seven years of aggression against the Yemeni people, which have made the situation even more complicated.

He went on to say that countries that sell weapons to the aggressors are also complicit in the crimes committed by the anti-Yemen coalition as their weapons have destroyed the country.

The spokesman further noted that the continuation of the blockade and the bombardment of the Yemeni people is due to the lack of a firm determination to resolve the Yemeni crisis through political means and instead resorting to a devastating military approach, which has had no results but the destruction of great Yemen and instability in the region.

Warplanes of the Saudi-led military coalition pounded a detention center in Saada in the early hours of Friday, killing at least 87 people and injuring some 266 others, with reports saying that the death toll is expected to rise since many of the wounded were seriously hurt.

