Iran beats S Arabia at 2022 Asian Handball C'ship

It was Iran’s third win in the group. The Persians had defeated Australia and India in their past two matches. Iran will play Iraq on Saturday in Group II.

Competition started on Jan. 18 and will run until Jan. 31.

All the matches take place at the Ministry of Sports Hall in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The top five teams from the Championship will directly qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the tournament after the Championship was moved in September by the Asian Handball Federation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the initial host country, Iran.

