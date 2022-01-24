  1. Sports
Iran handball qualifies for world cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's handball team defeated Kuwait at the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Monday to qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship.

The Iranian national handball team in its second match at the second stage of the Asian Men's Handball Championship played against the Kuwaiti national team and won 27-26.

With this win, Iran booked its place in the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, which is slated to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden.

The Asian championship started on Jan. 18 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and will wrap up on Jan. 31.

In addition to the Kuwaiti team, Iran won all its matches in the Asian competition against Australia, India, Saudi Arabia and Iraq to qualify for the world competitions.

