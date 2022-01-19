Iran starts Asian Handball C'ships with trouncing Australia

Iranian men's handball team beat the Australian team 32-10 in Group B of the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Tuesday.

The competitions started on Jan. 18 and will run through until Jan. 31 in Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian squad is scheduled to face India on Wednesday and meet Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

According to the Tehran Times, the top five teams from the Championship will directly qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the tournament after the Championship was moved in September by the Asian Handball Federation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the initial host country, Iran.

KI