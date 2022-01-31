Iran handball unable to win medal at Asian c'ships

While the team of Iran had defeated the team of Saudi Arabia at the earlier stages of the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship, in the third-place playoff with the host country of Saudi Arabia, which ended hours ago on Tuesday, the Iranians lost 23-26.

The Iranian side that has already booked its place in the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship after winning its rivals at the same Asian competitions, could not finish well to grab at least the bronze medal today

The Asian championship started on Jan. 18 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and will wrap up later today, Jan. 31, after the final between Qatar and Bahrain.

To reach the semifinal, the handball team of Iran gained consecutive victories against Kuwait, Australia, India, Saudi Arabia and Iraq to also qualify for the world competitions.

The Iranian handball team had lost to Bahrain and Qatar in the semi-final and now it added another defeat to its tally.

