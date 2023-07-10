Tehran-Riyadh agreement positive has impact on region

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi made the remarks at the ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf.

Albusaidi expressed hope that the partnership of the Persian Gulf countries with Russia will lead to a more stable and prosperous future.

"Relations between the member countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Rusia have witnessed economic growth in recent years, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he condemns the Zionist regime's violations against the Palestinians.

The 6th ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf was held in Moscow on Monday.

The purpose of this meeting is to strengthen the relations between the Arab countries and Russia, during which many regional and international issues were discussed.

