FM Amir-Abdollahian to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is in Moscow as part of the first visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reported on Thursday.

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss economic and trade cooperation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Kremlin.

After a three-hour meeting with the Russian president, Raeisi delivered a speech in a ceremony held in the presence of the Iranian traders residing in Russia.

Delivering a speech at Russia's Duma, and meeting with Russian economic activists are other parts of the president's visit to Russia.

