Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 18

Arman-e Melli:
US present needs to reach agreement with Iran
Aftab:
Araghchi expresses his support for Iranian negotiation team
Ebtekar:
National digital currency huge step of Iran central bank in Crypto world
Etemad:
Yemeni army takes revenge in Abu Dhabi, Shabwah
Etela'at:
FM says Iran not dragging its feet on table of negotiation
50 new nano-product unveiled in nano achievement exhibition
Yemen strikes UAE with 20 UAVs, 10 missiles
Javan:
Firework of Yemenis in depth of UAE
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Yemen launch drone operation against depth of UAE
Kayhan:
Iran relation with Russia based on mutual respect, authority
