Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 18

Arman-e Melli:

US present needs to reach agreement with Iran

Aftab:

Araghchi expresses his support for Iranian negotiation team

Ebtekar:

National digital currency huge step of Iran central bank in Crypto world

Etemad:

Yemeni army takes revenge in Abu Dhabi, Shabwah

Etela'at:

FM says Iran not dragging its feet on table of negotiation

50 new nano-product unveiled in nano achievement exhibition

Yemen strikes UAE with 20 UAVs, 10 missiles

Javan:

Firework of Yemenis in depth of UAE

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Yemen launch drone operation against depth of UAE

Kayhan:

Iran relation with Russia based on mutual respect, authority

