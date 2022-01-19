1 killed, 9 inured in row house blast, fire in NY's Bronx

According to New York officials, a massive explosion in The Bronx on Tuesday destroyed a house, killing one person and injuring nine others. Just days earlier, a fire in the same borough killed 17 and injured dozens of others.

The explosion occurred near midday in a three-story rowhouse in the Longwood neighborhood. It sparked a two-alarm blaze that destroyed the home and damaged several others surrounding it, Sputnik reported.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak.

"Our hearts go out to the family members of the loss of life," New York Major Eric Adams said at a Tuesday press briefing. New York Fire Department Chief of Operations John Hodgens added that the building adjacent to the collapsed building had been heavily damaged and would also have to be demolished.

More than 100 fire and EMS crewmembers responded to the blaze, according to local media.

Nine injuries have been reported by local officials, four of which are residents and five are New York Police officers treated for smoke inhalation. A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and two other women, aged 82 and 68, were also being treated but were reported as stable.

The blast was about five miles from where a January 9 fire caused by a malfunctioning space heater killed 17 people, including eight children.

