  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 19, 2022, 8:00 AM

Explosion reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline

Explosion reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – A massive explosion hit an oil pipeline in the city of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey on the border with Syria, causing a fire to break out.

According to local media reports, there are no casualties as a result of the incident. However, the authorities are reportedly concerned that the fire will spread to residential areas, Sputnik reported.

The nearby highway was reportedly blocked.

"The fire that started after the explosion spread to the Kahramanmaras-Gaziantep highway. Many firefighters and ambulances were sent to the area, the highway was closed in both directions," the report said.

According to the municipality head, Hayrettin Güngör, a total of 19 firefighting vehicles were sent to the scene. "Fortunately, no one was injured," he told Hurriyet.

ZZ/

News Code 183042
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183042/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News