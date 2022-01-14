Iran, China FMs discuss diverse issues in face-to-face talks

The Iranian and the Chinese foreign ministers held a meeting on Friday in China during which the two sides discussed a variety of issues in various political, economic, trade, consular and cultural fields in a meeting in East Asian country.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the arrival of the Chinese New Year and conveyed the warm greetings of Iranian President Raeisi to President Xi and handed over a written message from the Iranian President to his Chinese counterpart, calling it an important message at the beginning of the 13th administration in Iran.

Emphasizing the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the One-China policy, the top Iranian diplomat stressed Tehran's readiness for the fully-fledged development of relations.

He also pointed to the plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of political relations between the two countries and thanked China for its constructive cooperation in providing more than 110 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the Iranian government's approval to open the Chinese Consulate General in Bandar Abbas city in southern Iran, expressing hope that this will facilitate popular and trade relations between the two countries.

Explaining the latest status of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the determination of Iranian government to implement all infrastructural agreements with Beijing.

Amir-Abdollahian described expanding cooperation with its neighbors and friendly countries in the region as one of the priorities for the Iranian government and stressed the continuation of the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional developments, including maintaining and strengthening energy security.

Referring to the importance of cultural relations and the shared capacities of the ancient civilizations of Iran and China, the Iranian Foreign Minister said Iranian artists are interested in developing cooperation in the field of art with the Chinese.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, for his part, welcomed the viewpoints expressed by the Iranian Foreign Minister published earlier today in the Chinese Global Times and said that the article showed long prospects for relations between the two countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stressed Beijing's readiness to develop cooperation in the fields of financing, energy, banking and culture and art, despite the illegal sanctions against the Iranian people.

While announcing China's full support for Iran's rational stance against the US bullying policies in the JCPOA, Yi said that Beijing's principled policy continues to support Iran's position in JCPOA talks and stressed that the US must make up for its mistake in leaving the deal.

Attaching great importance to the 25-year cooperation document signed between Iran and Chine in 2020, the Chinese side considered both parties' decision to start the implementation of the document as an important event that lays the ground for a fundamental change in the relations.

Later, the Iranian foreign minister tweeted in the Chinese Language to refer to his meeting with his Chinese counterpart saying they reached an important consensus on a variety of issues, including a full-fledged co-operation program and consultations on the Vienna talks.

"I hope that the relations between Iran and China will enter their second 50 years with a leap," Amir-Abdollahian added in his post on Twitter.

