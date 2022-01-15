China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran

A summary of Friday's meeting between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the city of Wuxi, in Jiangsu province, was posted on China's foreign ministry website on Saturday, Reuters reported.

During his visit, Amir-Abdollahian is set to announce the launch of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic and Communist-ruled China.

Wang, who is also State Councilor, said the US bore primary responsibility for the ongoing difficulties with Iran, having unilaterally withdrawn from a 2015 nuclear deal between the major powers and Iran.

Wang said China would firmly support a resumption on negotiations on a nuclear pact.

But he said China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited China on Friday, Jan. 14 at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

MA/PR