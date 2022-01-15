Iran-China to finalize strategic partnership in coming months

Iran and China will sign the deals to implement Iran-China 25-year cooperation in the coming months, the Iranian economy minister Ehsan Khandouzi said on Saturday.

Khandouzi made the remarks while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of a memorandum between National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) and Bank Mellat on Saturday.

"The 25-year Iran-China Memorandum of Understanding must become specific agreements in each area that various ministries have occupied themselves with over recent months and [the contracts] are now being finalized," the economy minister added.

"By signing these memoranda of understanding, we show that the financing of oil projects from external sources that were in trouble is still possible from domestic sources and the process is going to be done more rapidly."

The strategic partnership document between Iran and China was signed on March 26, 2021, between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Tehran.

