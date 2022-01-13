Iran FM departs for Beijing for bilateral talks

Heading a high-ranking political delegation, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Beijing to discuss with Chines officials.

During his visit, bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural fields, as well as international and regional issues will be discussed.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced that Iran's foreign minister will visit his Chinese counterpart on Friday.

At the invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit China on January 12 and 14, respectively, he said.

"China and Iran resolutely support each other on the core issues," Wang Wenbin added.

Amir-Abdollahian will discuss a 25-year cooperation agreement signed by the two countries, Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday.

