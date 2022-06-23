  1. Politics
Iran, China FMs hold phone conversation: envoy to Beijing

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Beijing has said that the two foreign ministers of Iran and China have held a telephone call on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual interest.

"The Foreign Ministers of Iran and China discussed regional issues and bilateral relations in a telephone conversation this morning," the Iranian ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The BRICS Summit and the Issue of Afghanistan and the latest developments in the nuclear talks were topics of conversation. China opposes US unilateralism and belives that the Maximum Pressure Campaign [waged by the US against Iran] is doomed to failure," the envoy added.

