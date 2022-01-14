  1. Politics
Implementing deals with China on agenda of Iran FM's trip

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that his trip to China will focus on implementing agreements with China, including the 25-year partnerships signed between two countries in 2020.

Upon his arrival at Wuxi in China, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the goal of his visit to China was to discuss with the Chinese officials the bilateral political relations, as well as the implementation of the agreements between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China on economic cooperation.

Bilateral and international issues, including the latest status of the 25-year cooperation plan between the two countries, will be the focus of talks between the foreign ministers of Iran and China, Amir-Abdollahian also said.

Heading a high-level political and economic delegation, the Iranian foreign minister is visiting China at the official invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

