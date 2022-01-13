Iran, Syria to establish joint bank, free zone

Emphasizing the will of Tehran and Damascus to achieve economic cooperation between the two countries, Rostam Ghasemi said that the end of the war in Syria is the beginning of a new era of economic relations between the two countries.

Referring to his meeting with the president of Syria Bashar Assad in Damascus on Wednesday, the minister said, "During the meeting with the Syrian President, the economic issues of this country, as well as the current obstacles and problems in the economic relations between Iran and Syria, were discussed. A joint committee is set to be formed between Iran and Syria."

Ghasemi also pointed to his meeting with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on diplomatic issues between the two countries, saying, "We reached good agreements; A joint bank is scheduled to be established in Syria; In this regard, Iranian and Syrian banks should have branches in each other's countries."

Decisions were made on various issues during the visit with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil a, especially the establishment of a joint free zone between the two countries, he added.

