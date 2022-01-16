Differences mitigated in Vienna talks for removing sanctions: Source

An informed source says many of the differences in Vienna negotiations on removal of sanctions have been decreased and delegations are busy discussing how to implement and sequence the possible agreement.

An informed source on the condition of anonymity said, “we are at the stage of negotiation in which we are discussing difficult issues and considering the ways to prepare the draft of the agreed principles.”

He also noted that on the issue of removal of the sanctions and nuclear issues, lots of disputes have been resolved, adding, “We are increasingly working on the third appendix on how to implement and sequence the possible agreement.”

Sports events can be held with limited number of fans: Pres. Raeisi

The Iranian president has called for easing Covid-19 related restrictions, saying that sports events can be held with a limited number of fans who would observe health operating standards.

Speaking on Saturday at a meeting of the National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus, President Ebrahim Raeisi said, "Sports competitions and exhibitions should be with strict observance of health protocols and the limited number of attendees."

Iran-China to finalize strategic partnership in coming months: Iran’s Economy Min.

The Iranian economy minister said Saturday that Iran and China will sign the contracts to implement their previously signed 25-year strategic partnership in the coming months.

Iran, Saudi Arabia preparing to reopen embassies: MP

A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are being revived and embassies of the two countries are preparing to be reopened.

Iran, China begin implementing 25-year partnership agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that a 25-year strategic partnership deal with China has come into effect as part of the outcome of a key visit to China.

"We agreed to announce today as the date to begin implementing the comprehensive agreement on strategic partnership" between Iran and China, Amir-Abdollahian said, after concluding detailed discussions on Sino-Iranian cooperation with the Chinese foreign minister in China on Friday.

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts near Kerman in S Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale has hit Sirch area in Kerman Province on Saturday evening with no immediate reports of casualties.

Establishing maritime security Iran's goal in southern waters: Rear Admiral Irani

Referring to the presence of the Army's Naval forces in open waters, Iran's Army-Navy Commander said that establishing maritime safety and security is one of the most important goals of such presence.

Speaking in a TV program on Friday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the Iran army enjoys enough maritime capabilities to be present everywhere.

Iran, Serbia wrestling federations sign MoU

The presidents of the wrestling federations of Serbia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Alireza Dabir, the head of Iran's Wrestling Federation met and held talks with Nenad Lalovic, the president of the Wrestling Federation of Serbia in Belgrade.

MA/