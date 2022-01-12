  1. Politics
Politics

Iran's road minister, Syrian president meet in Damascus

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi held a meeting with the president of Syria Bashar Assad in Damascus on Wednesday.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and the Syrian President discussed bilateral relations, especially in the economic field, media have reported.

According to the reports, in the meeting, Assad stressed the importance of creating new plans in line with the strategic interests of Iran and Syria and linking the two countries' trade sectors. 

After meeting the Surian president, the Iranian minister is scheduled to meet and hold talks with a number of Syrian senior officials including the country's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, and the governer of Syrian central bank Mohammed Issam Hazima, as well as the Syrian Ministers of Economy, Transport, Labor and Housing to consult on forming a roadmap for promoting economic cooperation between Tehran and Damascus.

According to the latest reports, during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Ghasemi discussed bilateral relations and the need to expand cooperation between Tehran and Damascus in the economic and trade fields.

This item is being updated...

