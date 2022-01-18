Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Vienna talks, Raeisi's visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation on Monday discussed Vienna talks and the upcoming Raeisi's visit to Moscow.

Bagheri Kani holds meeting with EU, E3 envoys in Vienna

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with the representatives of European Union (EU) and three European countries in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday.

Iran not playing with time in Vienna talks: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that "If the parties can resume their commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, Iran will also return to commitments based on the agreement."

'China firmly opposes US sanctions against Iran'

China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran, political manipulation on human rights and other issues, and gross interference in the internal affairs of Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Key issues not yet resolved on removal of US sanctions

Referring to Vienna talks between Iran and P4+1, the Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that what remained in negotiations are key issues that are required the adoption of specific political decisions, especially by the US.

Covid-19 daily deaths in Iran drop to 20 despite cold winter

The daily death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in Iran has fallen to 20 for the first time after nearly two years since the outbreak of the contagious disease in the country.

Amid cold winter with lots of snowfall across the different provinces across Iran, the country reported only 20 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday.

Iraq has no alternative for Iran’s gas imports: minister

Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush said that as Iran's gas supply to Iraq has declined, Iraq has faced severe gas shortages, which has led Iraqis to seek to reach a new deal with Iran.

“As far as energy security is concerned, Iraq has no good alternative for its gas imports from Iran”, Iraq’s electricity minister Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush said in a press conference in Iraq that focused on energy consumption and greenhouse emissions.

Iran agreement with China 'strategic achievement': Shamkhani

Referring to US pressures to exclude Iran from engaging in the world's economy, a top Iranian security official termed the implementation of Iran's deal with China, the world's second-largest economy, as an achievement.

The implementation of the 25-year agreement between Iran and China, the world's second-largest economy is a strategic achievement for Tehran as Washington continues to pursue unilateralism and continued pressure to exclude Iran from economic engagement with the world, Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani tweeted.

Thwarting US sanctions main goal of Raeisi's visit to Russia

Turning to the upcoming visit of President Raeisi to Russia, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that foiling US anti-Iranian sanctions is the main goal of this historic visit.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Javad Karimi Ghodousi assessed that President Raeisi’s visit to the Russian Federation is in line with neutralizing sanctions and improving Iran’s relations with the neighboring countries.

