Iran plays constructive, pivotal role in regional issues

Stating that regional problems should not be resolved through force and hegemony, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Iran has always played a pivotal, constructive role in regional issues.

Speaking to reporters after his meetings with Emir and Foreign Minister of Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister, said that Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a pivotal, constructive and fundamental role in regional issues and has been a good party to the regional developments both in the fight against ISIL and regional dialogues.

Assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists not to go unpunished

Referring to the 10th anniversary of martyrdom of Dr. Ahmadi Roshan Iran's nuclear scientist, Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs said that assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists will not go unpunished.

Kazem Gharibabadi Secretary of Iranian Judiciary’s Human Rights Council, who is also Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs stated that the crime of assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists, as one of the clear examples of blatant human rights violation, will not go unpunished.

Iran VP in Nicaragua:

Resistant states coop. strong slap in face of bullying powers

The Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand with resistant nations, urging for more cooperation among countries that oppose bullying powers.

Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks on a visit to Nicaragua and in a meeting with the Ministers of Economy and Finance, Mines, and also Senior Assistant to the President of Nicaragua on Tuesday.

FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Palestine's Haniyeh in Qatar

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held talks in Doha on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled policy towards the Palestinian issue and condemned the child-killing regime of the Israeli regime, which is supported by the West.

Ghalibaf felicitates 5 states' counterparts on national day

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated 5 countries’ counterparts on their national days.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf offered his congratulations on the national day of 5 countries in separate messages.

Iran FM meets Emir of Qatar, counterpart in Doha

Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with the Emir of Qatar as well as the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs in Doha.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain, who arrive in Doha last night, met and held talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Removing restrictions on exports, imports tops gov.'s agenda

Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Mines and Mineral Processing Affairs said that main strategy of the government in the field of trade is to liberate import and export activities in the country.

Mora, E3 envoys continue consultations with Iran in Vienna

Top Iranian negotiator at the Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani held talks in with representatives of the EU, Mora, and the European countries at Hotel Coburg on Tuesday.

Iran’s border police commander to visit Pakistan

Iranian border police commander will travel to the port city of Karachi in Pakistan at the invitation of Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig to solidify bilateral cooperation.

Iran roads minister to visit Damascus for economic ties

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi will travel to the Syrian capital of Damascus to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

Syrian-based Al-Watan newspaper reported that heading an economic delegation, Rostam Ghasemi will travel to Damascus on Tuesday in a two-day visit to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation.

Total number of administrated vaccines exceeded 124m doses

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of vaccines injected in the country reached 124,042534 doses.

So far, 60,182,673 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Tuesday.

US root cause of insecurity in region: Gen. Shekarchi

The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Tuesday the United States is the root cause of insecurity and instability in the region, adding Washington created the ISIL.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks in a ceremony attended by artists to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian's visit to china of great importance: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to China said that the upcoming visit of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to China is of great importance in the current situation.

“The foreign ministers of Iran and China have met regularly over the years. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the Iran-China 25-year partnership document during his visit to Iran at the beginning of the Iranian year, and during Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to China this week, various issues will be discussed which are of great importance in the current situation," Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said in a tweet, referring to Amir-Abdollahian's upcoming trip to China.

