Iran economy minister:

Ministries in talks with Chinese to implement 25-year deal

The Iranian economy minister said Sunday that Iranian ministries are negotiating with the Chinese side to reach shared deals to implement the 25-year strategic partnership signed between two nations last year.

Iranian economy minister Ehsan Khandouzi pointed to the announcement by the Iranian foreign minister's statement that implementation of the 25 strategic partnership between Iran and China has begun and said on Sunday that the implementation the 25-year long-term memorandum requires deals at lower levels at the level of ministries and economic sectors.

Amir-Abdollahian:

US, Israel disrupting political settlement process in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the illegal presence of US forces in Syria and the attacks of the Zionist regime are factors in disrupting the political settlement process in the country.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Sunday in Tehran.

A senior Iranian diplomat said Sun. that the people of Yemen will make the final decision on their country's future, adding that the lifting of the oppressive blockade could trigger a political settlement in the country.

Iran plans to extensively expand exports to China

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said an Uzbek delegation will visit Iran's Chabahar port, adding that Tehran is planning to extensively expand exports to China.

Mehdi Safari made the comments in an interview during which he referred to the meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Foreign Economic Relations which was held to discuss free economic zones in Iran.

"Some countries are interested in investing in the Chabahar region for the transit of their goods, so a delegation from Uzbekistan will come to Iran and go to Chabahar," the diplomat said

Iran-Russia trade value increases by 41% in first 9 months

Iranian customs administration said that Iran-Russia trade in the first nine months of the year 1400 in the Iranian calendar has increased by 12% in weight and 41% in value compared to the same period last year.

The spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi pointed to the upcoming visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia and the Russian Federation is one of Iran's important neighbors and the development of trade, economic and political relations between the two countries is very important.

Pres. Raeisi to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow next week

A Russian source announced that the Iranian President is going to pay a visit to Russia next week to meet and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Russian state television channel Rossiya-1 on Sunday announced that the Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi for talks in Moscow next week as Russia tries to help Vienna talks to progress, Reuters reported.

Judiciary official:

Dual national Adelkhah retuned to prison for violating rules

Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council has said Iranian-French citizen Fariba Adelkhah has been jailed again after violating the limits of house arrest many times.

Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the French foreign ministry's statement on re-incarcerating Iranian-French citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested in Iran in 2019 and handed a five-year jail term in a fair trial but recently been under house arrest.

Implementing 25-yr Iran-China deal deadline for Vienna talks

Chairman of Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group said that implementation of a 25-year agreement between Iran and China is a deadline for the West in talks with Iran to decide on removing anti-Iranian sanctions ASAP.

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Ahmad Amirabadi said that the implementation of a 25-year deal between Tehran and Beijing is in fact a deadline for the West in talks with Iran in order to clarify the fate of the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions as soon as possible.

Iran, Syria discuss boosting economic cooperation

Iranian envoy to Damascus and governor of Latakia in Syria discussed the ways of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Iranian envoy to Syria Mehdi Sobhani met with Latakia's governor Amer Ismail Hilal to discuss the ways of boosting economic cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran-China 25-year deal enjoying ‘win-win’ approach

Stating that relations between Tehran and Beijing are expanding in all areas, Iran Foreign Minister said that the 25-year-strategic partnership between the two countries will be implemented with a win-win approach.

