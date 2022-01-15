Iran no longer has concerns over oil sales: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi says that while his administration wants to make sure the sanctions are lifted, it has no worries over the sale of oil anymore.

"Although the pursuit of the removal of the sanctions is seriously on the agenda of the government, in the 13th government, the efforts to neutralize the sanctions have not been linked to negotiations, so that today, while being under the sanctions as in the past, our oil sales have increased so much that we no longer have worries," President Ebrahim Raeisi wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter account on Friday.

Meanwhile, the president added that the oil revenues are returning to the country.

Top Iranian football clubs officially kicked out of ACL2022

The Asian Football Confederation(AFC) announced its draw for the Asia Champions League 2022 (ACL2022) with the two giants eliminated from the list.

Two-time Asian Champions League finalists Persepolis from Iran will not play in the 2022 edition after having their licenses to participate withdrawn, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday, South China Morning Post reported earlier this week.

Tehran-based Persepolis, who lost in both the 2018 and 2020 finals of Asia’s elite club competition, are one of three Iranian clubs to have had their licenses revoked.

Also, Esteghlal, winners of the 1970 and 1991 Asian Club Championship – the forerunner to the Asian Champions League – and Gol Gohar Sirjan are the others.

Enemy needs agreement more than Iran does in talks: cleric

Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari called on the negotiators to courageously neutralize the enemy's plots in the Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions.

"In the diplomatic war, we must stand courageously as the [Iranian] negotiators have done so far," Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said during the Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital today.

"We are in no hurry in the negotiations," the Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader also said, adding "But we will not allow the negotiations to last too long,"

He added, "In the realm of foreign policy when such courageous nation backs the negotiators, they must be strong and do not fear anything."

Iran, Syria discuss operationalizing strategic deal: Khalil

Syrian economy minister has said that in his meeting with visiting Iran's road minister they had discussed ways to operationalize the strategic agreement signed between two nations in 2019.

In an interview with the "alahednews" website, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil said that in his meeting with Rostam Ghasemi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they discussed the barriers to expanding economic and trade relations between the two sides.

The Syrian minister said that the economic and trade problems between the two sides are mostly about the issue of transportation which has made it difficult for goods to be transported quickly and conveniently to the two countries.

People enjoy security due to IRGC, army's efforts: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raisi said Friday that people fully trust the security of the country due to the efforts made by the armed forces and their military achievements.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks On Friday morning during his visit to Hormozgan province, where he paid an inspection visit to the exhibition of achievements and capabilities of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the First Marine District in the Persian Gulf.

Raeisi appreciated the commanders and personnel of the unit, and stated, "This exhibition proved that sanctions and threats do not hinder progress."

Iran, China FMs discuss diverse issues in face-to-face talks

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Chinese counterpart discussed a variety of issues in various political, economic, trade, consular and cultural fields in a meeting in an East Asian country.

The Iranian and the Chinese foreign ministers held a meeting on Friday in China during which the two sides discussed a variety of issues in various political, economic, trade, consular and cultural fields in a meeting in East Asian country.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the arrival of the Chinese New Year and conveyed the warm greetings of Iranian President Raeisi to President Xi and handed over a written message from the Iranian President to his Chinese counterpart, calling it an important message at the beginning of the 13th administration in Iran.

