IRISL plans to increase investment in Chabahar port: chairman

The chairman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line(IRISL) says that the Chabahar port links India to Europe through the North-South corridor, adding that the IRISL will extend investment in Chabahar port.

Modaress Khiyabani, chairman of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line(IRISL) made the remarks in a meeting with senior managers of IRISL, during which he also stated, "The development of Chabahar port as the only oceanic port in the country and transit hub is underway in accordance with a national approach."

Iran's FM reacts to suspension of voting right at UN

Regarding the suspension of Iran’s right of voting at United Nations, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Iran commits itself to fully and timely payment of its membership fees to United Nations and other international organizations.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said, “Unfortunately, for the second consecutive year, US sanctions imposed on Iran has prevented the country from paying its outstanding dues to the United Nations.”

As one of the founding and active members of the United Nations, Iran has faced serious problems in paying its dues to the UN because of the oppressive and illegal US sanctions imposed against Iran.

Iran, Kazakhesan FMs stress expanding, solidifying relations

Iran and Kazakhstan foreign ministers discussed the most important bilateral and regional issues in a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-ABdollahian held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mokhtar Teleberdi to emphasize the positive and friendly relations between the two countries and the willingness of both countries' politicians to continue, expand and strengthen bilateral relations and continue regional and international cooperation.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been closely following developments since the beginning of the recent unrest in Kazakhstan and has expressed support for Kazakhstan's national sovereignty and has condemned foreign interference in the country's affairs.

Iran, E3 envoys continue diplomatic consultations in Vienna

Iran top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrived at Coburg Hotel in Vienna on Wednesday evening to continue intensive diplomatic consultations with the representatives of three European countries including UK, France and Germany.

According to the scheduled program, Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s chief negotiator in Vienna talks first met and held talks with the EU Coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission and Deputy Secretary-General of EU External Action Service Enrique Mora to review the differences in Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA. Bagheri Kani will then meet with E3 envoys.

This is for the third consecutive day that European parties and Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani meet in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Vahid Shamsaei to coach Iranian national futsal team

Vahid Shamsaei, the former captain of the Iranian national futsal team, was selected as the new head coach of the team.

The Football Federation presiding board held a meeting on Wednesday to make the decisions on who to lead the Iranian national men's and junior futsal teams.

The presiding board picked the former captain of the national men's futsal team Vahid Shamsaei as the new head coach of the men's national team, replacing Mohammad Nazemasharieh.

Iran's road minister, Syrian president meet in Damascus

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi held a meeting with the president of Syria Bashar Assad in Damascus on Wednesday.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and the Syrian President discussed bilateral relations, especially in the economic field, media have reported.

According to the reports, in the meeting, Assad stressed the importance of creating new plans in line with the strategic interests of Iran and Syria and linking the two countries' trade sectors.

End of Syria war new chapter in Tehran-Damascus economic ties

The end of the war in Syria is the beginning of a new era of economic relations between Damascus and Tehran, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said.

Upon his arrival to Syria, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development noted that improving economic and trade relations between Damascus and Tehran is on the agenda of his visit to this neighboring country.

The Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil and the Iranian envoy to Syria Mehdi Sobhani welcomed Ghasemi and his delegation at Damascus Airport.

