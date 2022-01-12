  1. Economy
IRISL plans to increase investment in Chabahar port: chairman

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – The chairman of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line(IRISL) says that the Chabahar port links India to Europe through the North-South corridor, adding that the IRISL will extend investment in Chabahar port.

Modaress Khiyabani, chairman of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line(IRISL) made the remarks in a meeting with senior managers of IRISL, during which he also stated, "The development of Chabahar port as the only oceanic port in the country and transit hub is underway in accordance with a national approach."

The IRIISL chairman added, "We should spare no effort [to develop the Chabahr port] because a significant portion of commodities from neighboring countries is currently transited through this route."

The Iranian official further there are investment opportunities for the IRISL in Chabahar port including increasing the number of containers, wharves, warehouses, centers for fixing ships, fuel stations, and also increasing the number of operating vessels.

