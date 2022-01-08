Iranian, Indian FMs discuss bilateral ties, Vienna talks

In a tweet on Saturday, Indian foreign minister wrote, “A wide ranging conversation with my Iranian colleague, FM @Amirabdolahian."

“Discussed the difficulties of Covid, challenges in Afghanistan, prospects of Chabahar and complexities of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

Iranian and Indian foreign ministers met and held talk on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Indian foreign minister, while inviting his Iranian counterpart to visit New Delhi, expressed readiness of his respective country for immediate sending of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran as committed.

