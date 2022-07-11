IRISL earmarks 300 containers to carry cargo to Russia

With the integrated management of companies under the ownership of IRISL and in line with the goal of playing a role in implementation of goods transportation operations in North-South corridor, Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines started transporting country’s goods to Russia by allocating 300 containers in the first phase.

Emphasizing the need for activating North-South Corridor as well as transporting Iran’s export cargo to Russia via this corridor, IRISL has embarked on transporting its export cargo to the Russian Federation through the Corridor after completion of pilot phase of transporting goods from Russia’s transit route to India and vice versa.

Under the agreement made in this regard, IRISL allocated 300 cargo containers to export its products to Russia in the first phase, the number of which will increase if needed.

In order to play a key role in this strategic corridor, IRISL has embarked on constructing several ships, purchasing ships to increase transport capacity in the Caspian Sea which has been put atop agenda of the shipping lines.

