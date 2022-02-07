Chabahar Port can ease transit of goods to neighboring states

Speaking in his meeting with the Malaysian Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin in Tehran on Monday, Mehdi Safari said that Chabahar Port can ease the transit of goods to the neighboring states.

While welcoming the development of trade and economic ties with Malaysia, Safari stated Iran has paved suitable ground for Malaysian traders and businesspersons for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Iran supports trade with Malaysia in various ways including bartering of goods, he added.

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, for her part, said that broadening and enhancing trade relations with Iran in various fields is the main objective behind her visit to Iran.

