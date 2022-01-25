Uzbekistan finalizes joining Iran's Chabahar project

Behrooz Aghaei the director general of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan and Baluchistan Province in the southeast of Iran stated,” The Uzbek Economic Delegation consisting of the deputy minister of transport and the deputy minister of trade traveled to Chabahar to finalize their country’s joining the Chabahar project."

Aghaei added that the draft of the deal to finalize Uzbekistan’s joining the Chabahar project is ready and until the next month, in a visit to Tehran, Uzbekistan will be officially joined the Chabahar project.

"The draft of the joining of Uzbekistan is ready, and at a meeting in Tehran next month, Uzbekistan will be formally added to the Chabahar International Agreement, and the agreement will effectively enter a new phase in its implementation."

The Chabahar port in southeast Iran is being developed with the participation of India. New Delhi trades with Afghanistan through Chabahar and the Iranian port is also considered a main route that links India and even China to Central Asia and Euroasia and finally Europe through North-South Corridor.

NM/TSNM2650740